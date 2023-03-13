Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

 By Zillow

The rebalancing of the housing market has been felt the most in areas where affordability is stretched

  • There are currently 464 U.S. cities where the typical home value is $1 million or more. There were 522 at the housing market's peak last July.
  • There are 190 "million-dollar" cities in California alone.
  • The New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles metro areas have the most million-dollar cities, though they have also lost the most million-dollar cities since the market peaked.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.