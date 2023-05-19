The hiring of Jay Chatterjee as VP of HSE indicates The Valcourt Group's tireless efforts to increase the focus on HSE for the Commercial Building Services Industry.

HOUSTON, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Valcourt Group (Valcourt) announced the hiring of Jay Chatterjee as the new Vice President of HSE. In this newly created position, Chatterjee will develop, lead, and implement the newest iteration of Valcourt's Health, Safety, and Environmental program. Jay will also chair the Corporate Safety Committee and establish safety standards to empower each office to achieve the "Valcourt Way" of safety, drive, and continuous improvement through policy and standards implementation.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.