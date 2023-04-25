THEIA Analytics, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) driven financial data analysis solutions, announced the release of its revolutionary Regulatory Risk Audit (RRA) SaaS platform - the world's first global AI SaaS-based governance-focused intelligence engine. RRA is the culmination of years of quantitative research designed to help clients mitigate regulatory and policy risk with higher accuracy and at a lower cost than traditional qualitative approaches.
"For decades, the U.S. publicly traded companies have invested millions to buy educated guesses about their regulatory risk based on qualitative, subjective, unverifiable information. RRA's quantitative innovation will immediately disrupt the industry," said Jeff Hood, Founder and CEO of THEIA Analytics. "RRA is the result of years of hard work and dedication by our team of experts, and we are confident that it will help identify and manage the risk associated with regulatory policies. Our platform contains 15 years of public data from the SEC, U.S. Senate, and the Federal Election Commission on all 5,300 U.S. publicly traded companies.
"RRA leverages leading-edge machine learning techniques and a proprietary algorithm to provide clients with actionable insights and risk reduction strategies. With RRA, clients can easily identify and manage potential regulatory and policy risks in their business and compare themselves to other companies in their sector, allowing them to make more informed decisions, and modify spending.
In addition to its powerful risk reduction capabilities, RRA also offers a user-friendly interface and customizable reporting options, allowing clients to easily monitor their portfolios and track performance in real time.
"Based on discussions with the SEC and global consultancies, we believe that RRA will be an invaluable asset to our clients, helping them to navigate the complex and ever-changing regulatory landscape," said Hood. "With RRA, clients can make informed decisions with confidence, knowing they have the most advanced policy and regulatory risk reduction tool available today.
"About Theia Analytics Group (TAG)
TAG offers the world's first global AI SaaS-based governance-focused intelligence engine. Using only US public data sources- SEC, US Senate, and FEC, TAG has built Regulatory Risk Audit – RRA customers will now get real-time reporting, analytics, and dashboards, enabling them to drive strategy, assess and identify potential risk, respond to regulatory and competitive landscape changes, and monitor governance, and the effectiveness of their risk mitigation protocols. For more information, please visit http://www.theiarisk.com.
