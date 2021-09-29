Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
For the first time, three beloved festivals have joined forces for one incredible event. Tasveer Festival highlights three themes "Watch | Read | Talk" that combines the 16th Tasveer South Asian Film Festival (TSAFF), 3rd Tasveer South Asian LitFest (TSAL), and a brand new and exciting platform that includes comedy workshops and South Asian pride narratives through the Desi Girl Comedy Project. 7 Days director Roshan Sethi and Coming Out director Naman Gupta will attend for a live Q&A on opening night!
When Sid is finally able to tell his parents that he loves a HE, not a she, their angry reaction forces him to press reset on his time machine again and again. What follows is a deep and emotional dialogue that brings the family closer together. Friday, October 1, 2021, 6:30 PM, Broadway Performance Hall. In-person Q&A moderated by festival director Rita Meher.
7 Days - Romantic Comedy by Roshan Sethi, United States, 86 min.
Produced by Mark Duplass and Jay Duplass, the film picks up during a pre-arranged date by old-fashioned Indian parents, Ravi (Karan Soni) and Rita (Geraldine Viswanathan) seemingly have nothing in common, making for an afternoon that couldn't be more awkward. As the COVID outbreak intensifies, the shelter-in-place mandate is issued, forcing Ravi and Rita to spend a week together. In the face of a heartbreaking turn of events, their bond grows into something stronger.. Friday, October 1, 2021, 7:30 PM, Broadway Performance Hall. Director Roshan Sethi and filmmakers will be in attendance for the Q&A.
