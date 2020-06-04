Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
n Anacortes Music Project (AMP) presents its monthly online show “The NeXt Show,” on the first Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. It’s a live show during which you hear the music and thoughts of artists from Anacortes and beyond. The June 4 guest is The Oregon Donor. Tune in at AnacortesMusicProject.org.
n The Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon has numerous ongoing shows that can be viewed online, including music, opera and movies. Details at lincolntheatre.org.
n The Friends of Skagit Beaches is holding virtual lectures about subjects relating to Fidalgo Island at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Tuesday, June 9, Jane Billinghurst will present “The Forest’s Grand Recycling Project: Salmon, Slugs, Slime, Mold and More.” The talk will focus on the plants and animals that are part of the forest’s food delivery and nutrient recycling system.Find links to lectures at skagitbeaches.org or the Facebook pages for Friends of Skagit Beaches or the Anacortes library.
n The Anacortes Schools Foundation is broadcasting its annual scholarship night at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, on YouTube.com. The foundation will pass out 98 scholarships this year, including 66 to high school seniors. Anacortes High School will also hand out its awards (including department awards, principal’s awards and award to the 10 outstanding seniors). A slideshow of photos of students will accompany the announcement.
n The Anacortes Public Library hosts weekly virtual events. Virtual storytimes are 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, plus Tuesday Tales at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and pajama storytimes at 6 p.m. Thursdays.
A digital dive-in is at 11 a.m. Thursdays. This week, the event will focus on crafting books. The library is also hosting summer reading, which starts June 15. Visit the library’s website or Facebook page for more information.
n The Camano Arts Association presents the Camano Studio Tour at camanoarts.org.
With 19 artists taking part, the virtual tour offers a wide array of art media normally available on the tour — watercolor, acrylic, and oil paintings; ceramics, wood furniture, blown glass, mixed media, fused glass, photography, pastels, and graphite drawings among others.
n The Burlington Public Library is expanding its online features and capabilities. For more information, visit burlingtonwa.gov/93/Library.
n “Growing a Vegetable Garden in a Pot” is one of six vegetable gardening classes being offered online free by WSU-Snohomish County Extension Master Gardeners in June. The classes on Zoom start at 7 p.m. and will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings through June 18.
Other future topics include “Grow Your Own Salad Greens,” “Growing Vegetable Basics,” “Western Washington Vegetable Gardeners’ Calendar,” “Growing Vegetables in Raised Beds,” and “Growing Heat Loving Vegetables in the Chilly Northwest.” Free, but registration required. Information: https://tinyurl.com/y9qw9ok8.
