JEJU ISLAND, South Korea (AP) — Justin Thomas was looking at a three-stroke lead after three rounds at the CJ Cup with one hole to play Saturday, which would have set him up nicely for his second win in three years at South Korea’s only PGA Tour event.
But the 18th hole saw a big swing in the scoring at the Nine Bridges course.
South Korean-born New Zealander Danny Lee holed a long eagle putt to finish with a 68. Thomas, who won the inaugural CJ Cup in 2017, bogeyed the 18th for a 70 and he and Lee were tied with a three-round total of 15-under 201 after three rounds.
n SHANGHAI — Jessica Korda shot a 6-under 66 in the third round, with eight birdies and two bogeys, to take a one-shot lead at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on Saturday.
Korda, who has a 15-under total of 201, is making her first start since the Solheim Cup, where she went 3-0-1 last month in Scotland in the United States’ loss to Europe. She has three LPGA Tour victories in Asia.
n RICHMOND, Va. — Scott Parel shot his second straight 6-under 66 on Saturday for a share of the lead with Tommy Tolles in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three tournaments in the PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
Parel rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 15th with birdies on the par-5 16th and 18th at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course. He won twice last season on the 50-and-over tour.
FOOTBALL
n NEW YORK — The surgery standoff between Kelechi Osemele and the New York Jets has escalated.
The left guard was fined Saturday for conduct detrimental to the team after he did not practice, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.
Osemele says he needs a season-ending shoulder operation and is waiting for the team to authorize the procedure. The team, however, wants him on the field.
n NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have activated first-round draft pick Jeffery Simmons, giving him a chance to make his NFL debut today against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Tennessee made the 6-foot-4 Simmons its top pick after the defensive tackle from Mississippi State fell from a projected top 10 selection to 19. He tore his left ACL in February and was expected to miss the 2019 season. But Simmons recovered quickly and started practicing with the Titans (2-4) on Wednesday.
BASKETBALL
n Pascal Siakam is officially a major part of the Toronto Raptors’ long-term plans.
The Raptors and Siakam have agreed on a four-year, $130 million maximum extension, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the signing has not been publicly announced.
ESPN first reported the agreement.
n MIAMI — Shooting guard Dion Waiters has been suspended by the Miami Heat for their season opener against Memphis on Wednesday night for what was described as “conduct detrimental to the team.”
BASEBALL
n ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves officials say they plan to have talks with Native Americans about the Tomahawk Chop chant that has drawn complaints and stoked controversy during the Major League Baseball post-season.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that team representatives will hold the talks during the offseason about deciding whether to keep the tomahawk chop tradition.
AUTO RACING
n ENNIS, Texas — John Force and daughter Brittany raced to the No. 1 qualifying spots in AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals, with their Friday night runs holding up through two more rounds Saturday at Texas Motorplex.
The 70-year-old John Force had a 3.834-second run at 337.33 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro. The 16-time season champion has two event victories this season and 151 overall. Brittany Force broke the track time record with a 3.651-seconds at 331.28 mph.
