LOS ANGELES — Thousands of participants in an “All Black Lives Matter” demonstration rallied in front of TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday before marching to West Hollywood as part of nationwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality.
The march was organized by the Black Advisory Board, made up of Black LGBTQ+ leaders and organizations. On the event’s website, the board posted a statement announcing a protest “in direct response to racial injustice, systemic racism, and all forms of oppression.”
Some activists gathered around President Donald Trump’s star on the Walk of Fame and demanded his removal from office because of his divisive rhetoric and insensitivity to racial justice issues.
Chantelle Hershberger, an organizer with RefuseFascism.org in Los Angeles, connected the swell of concern about police tactics and racism with the president’s rhetoric in office.
“Trump is not separated from what’s happening right now. There is a whole connection with this normalization of police brutality,” she said, recalling a speech the president once made in which he jokingly encouraged rough treatment of people arrested by police. “It’s unbelievable that he’s in power. We can’t live another day in this nightmare.”
Some protesters gathered around the president’s star, which has been defaced in the past, and a handful of young men stopped to bang their skateboards on his name.
By 11 a.m., a large and peaceful crowd of protesters that appeared to number in the thousands swelled along a stretch of Hollywood Boulevard, between North Highland and La Brea avenues, that had been painted with the words “All Black Lives Matter” in rainbow colors to represent the diversity of the LGBTQ community.
A portrait of George Floyd, killed by a police officer in Minneapolis, flashed on a screen outside the legendary Chinese Theatre as protesters chanted, “No justice, no peace.”
Greg Austin, 31, said Sunday’s massive turnout, where activists for gay rights and racial justice carried rainbow-infused “All Black Lives Matter” signs and marched together, was evidence of a desire for change that’s been building for years amid high-profile police shootings across the country. He said the national outcry over Floyd’s death signaled momentum toward police reform.
“We’re not saying that every cop is bad. We just wish they would follow a different method,” said Austin, who is gay and black. “This is an eye-opener for everyone. I’m hoping that this will show that the police need better training for their officers.”
Hollywood Boulevard was closed to traffic, and there was little police presence. Before the march to West Hollywood began, the crowd gathered around a few flatbed trucks parked in the middle of the street to listen to speakers in support of gay and transgendered people of color and to cheer the “All Black Lives Matter” theme of the event.
Some speakers focused their attention on local elected officials, particularly Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey, who’s locked in a competitive reelection contest against former San Francisco Dist. Atty. George Gascón.
Danny Gresham, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, shouted encouragements over a loudspeaker to protest the incumbent prosecutor, whose record on police use-of-force cases has become an issue in the campaign. Gresham complained about the tactics shown by law enforcement during recent protests, calling it the “militarization” of law enforcement.
“This is what our hard-earned tax money is going to. Do we want that?” Gresham shouted, and the crowd shouted back, “No!”
“We want reinvesting and rebuilding in our communities,” Gresham said. “We shouldn’t be having to fight for housing. We shouldn’t be having to fight for health care. We shouldn’t have to be demanding to defund the police.”
Chants rang out among the crowd: “Prosecute killer cops!” “Black lives matter!” Signs displayed the diversity of the crowd: “Jews for Black Lives.” “LatinX for Black Lives.”
On the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a white woman with a rainbow flag draped over her shoulders blew bubbles as she passed David Hasselhoff’s star, and a black man passed with a cardboard sign that said, “Black Trans Lives Matter.”
Most people, by far, wore face masks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walking down Sunset Boulevard, Ammie Robinson, 37, of Huntington Park, said that as a black and queer person and as a woman, it was a “triple whammy” of having to fight for her rights. She marched with her girlfriend, Kimiko McCarthy, 31, who also is black. They both wore black face masks with the words “Black Lives Matter.”
Robinson says that, even within the LGBTQ community, it is mostly white voices that are heard and that discrimination exists.
“Sometimes, there’s not space for black people,” she said. “You’re fighting for space in your own community.”
