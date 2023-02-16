Hub for digital asset creators and consumers will provide ML-powered ratings and reviews of NFTs, making it easy to assess the trustworthiness and value of digital artworks, memorabilia, music, avatars, membership passes, and more
SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thred, a new blockchain commerce company that enables consumers to find digital assets worth owning, today announced the general availability of its consumer-focused search and discovery platform for NFTs.
Thred is a trusted third-party platform that provides a vital connection hub between digital asset creators—including artists, influencers, and brands—and consumers interested in owning their NFTs. Using Thred, consumers can search, read, and share reviews of any type of digital asset that can be traded as an NFT, such as artworks, trading cards, music, memes, branded assets, and memorabilia. Thred is the first NFT rating and ranking site that helps buyers understand exactly which digital assets are safe, legitimate, and valuable. When users find NFTs they want to acquire, they are directed to verified marketplaces to complete the purchase or trade.
"When it comes to NFTs, there is amazing creativity happening every day in digital art, games, fashion, gaming, and brand loyalty programs, but most consumers don't know how to find and acquire high-quality, trustworthy digital assets," said Ben Straley, CEO and founder of Thred. "We started Thred because no third-party platform existed where consumers and creators could come together to share verified information on NFTs, and we incorporated advanced data science and machine learning to ensure accuracy and transparency."
The global NFT market is huge and growing. In 2021, consumers spent $11.3 billion on NFTs, according to Verified Market Research, and the sector will grow at 33.7% a year, reaching $231 billion by 2030. NFTs are popular among gamers, metaverse participants, and, increasingly, everyday consumers.
Despite the astronomical growth in the NFT market, people interested in owning digital assets have limited ways to assess their value and trustworthiness, turning mostly to Twitter and Discord where false information is rampant. Meanwhile, creators struggle to get their work discovered by consumers since transactional NFT marketplaces offer a poor user experience with almost no curation or merchandising–making it near impossible to distinguish between fake and real NFTs.
Thred is the first highly scalable NFT discovery platform that uses blockchain data and machine learning to rank the value and trustworthiness of publicly available digital assets, making it easy for consumers to discover quality NFTs. Thred's algorithmic rankings are combined with transparent community reviews that disclose whether the reviewer is the verified owner of the NFT or not.
Thred is open to anyone with an internet browser and entirely free to use. Consumers and creators can join the Thred community and receive their free Member badge NFT starting today at thred.app.
