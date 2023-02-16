Hub for digital asset creators and consumers will provide ML-powered ratings and reviews of NFTs, making it easy to assess the trustworthiness and value of digital artworks, memorabilia, music, avatars, membership passes, and more

SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thred, a new blockchain commerce company that enables consumers to find digital assets worth owning, today announced the general availability of its consumer-focused search and discovery platform for NFTs.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.