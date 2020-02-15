LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rory McIlroy returned to No. 1 in the world for the first time in more than four years and is playing like he wants to stay there for a while.
McIlroy had a 3-under 68 on Saturday at Riviera and shared the 54-hole lead with Matt Kuchar and Adam Scott going into the final round at the Genesis Invitational.
Riviera is a thorough test, and the greens are difficult enough that no one could run away with it. Tiger Woods managed to run the other direction with a 76 that left him 15 shots behind.
n ADELAIDE, Australia — Seven-time major champion Inbee Park took a three-stroke lead at the Women’s Australian Open on Saturday after a 5-under 68, including a 40-foot birdie putt on the 18th at Royal Adelaide. She had a 54-hole total of 15-under 204.
Nineteen-year-old Ayeon Cho will play in the final group Sunday with her fellow South Korean. Cho shot 69 on Saturday and was alone in second. American Marina Alex was in third at 11-under after a 70, four strokes behind.
n NAPLES, Fla. — Stephen Leaney leads after Saturday’s second round at the Chubb Classic, and Fred Funk is two shots back as he attempts to become the oldest competitor to win a PGA Tour Champions event.
Leaney made an eagle on the 17th hole and has posted consecutive rounds of 65, putting him one shot ahead of Bernhard Langer and two clear of Funk, Chris DiMarco and Fred Couples.
HOCKEY
n RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes will host an outdoor hockey game at N.C. State’s Carter-Finely Stadium on Feb. 20, 2021, the NHL announced Saturday night.
Carolina’s opponent for the 12th NHL Stadium Series game is to be determined. It will be the 32nd NHL regular season outdoor game and first involving the Hurricanes.
BASEBALL
n MESA, Ariz. — The first baseball trade in almost 30 years between two teams separated only by a bay and a bridge happened Saturday, when the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics completed a deal.
In a move to add experience to their bullpen, the A’s got right-hander Burch Smith from the Giants for cash.
The last time Oakland and San Francisco made a trade was on Dec. 4, 1990, when the Athletics acquired outfielder Ernest Riles from the Giants for outfielder Darren Lewis and minor league pitcher Pedro Pena.
FOOTBALL
n The agent for Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph says Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett opened himself up for potential legal action after reiterating his claim that Rudolph used a racial slur shortly before their infamous brawl in November.
During an interview with ESPN, his first since being hit with a suspension after slugging Rudolph in the head with Rudolph’s own helmet in the final seconds of a Browns win on Nov. 14, Garrett said Rudolph called the defensive end “the N-word.”
Rudolph, as he did when Garrett made the claim while appealing the suspension in November, called the allegation “a disgusting and reckless attempt to assassinate my character.” Tim Younger, Rudolph’s agent, went a step further. Because Garrett conducted the interview in California, Younger said Garrett’s “defamatory statement” has now exposed the former No. 1 pick to “legal liability.”
TRACK AND FIELD
n GLASGOW, Scotland — Armand Duplantis set the world pole vault record on Saturday for the second time in eight days.
The American-born Swede eclipsed his own mark by a centimeter when he vaulted 6.18 meters (20’ 3 1/4’’) at the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix.
OLYMPICS
n SALZBURG, Austria — Russia is set to lose a biathlon gold medal from the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics following a new doping ban for a leading athlete.
The International Biathlon Union on Saturday announced a two-year ban for Evgeny Ustyugov, who was part of the gold medal-winning men’s relay team six years ago, citing evidence he used the banned steroid oxandrolone around the time of the Olympics.
His results from the 2013-14 season have been disqualified, including the Olympic victory.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n WARREN, Mich. — Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling was charged with drug crimes after authorities say they found heroin in his vehicle that he planned to sell.
Appling, 28, was arraigned Wednesday in a Warren courtroom on charges of delivery or manufacture of less than 50 grams of a controlled substance.
HORSE RACING
n Country House, the horse who won the Kentucky Derby in 2019 after the first horse over the finish line was disqualified, has been retired because of a foot ailment.
Blackwood Stables on Friday said Country House won’t race again after being treated for laminitis in his right front foot. He finished second in the Derby as a 65-1 shot and was placed first when Maximum Security was disqualified.
