TimeForge, the award-winning labor management platform, celebrates Kids Club, the winner of its timeclock giveaway.
LUBBOCK, Texas, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TimeForge, the award-winning employee scheduling and workforce management platform, is proud to celebrate Kids Club for Fun and Fitness, the winner of its timeclock giveaway. In addition to a new touchscreen timeclock valued at over $1400, Kids Club received six months of TimeForge Premium for free.
Located in Vancouver, Washington, Kids Club provides its community with quality children's programs and classes every day of the week, including preschool classes, after-school activities, and special events throughout the year.
Kids Club is also home to the Northwest's largest indoor jungle gym, which features six slides, a giant ballroom, a suspension bridge, roller tubes, ball swings, an interactive light space floor, and more – all under one roof.
"We're pleased to be able to provide this prize to such a wonderful organization," said Audrey Hogan, Chief Operating Officer of TimeForge. "Kids Club is doing great work in their community. We're delighted that they can benefit from our services, and we're honored to be able to help them achieve their mission."
The new Android timeclock will help make managing employee attendance easier than ever for Kids Club by providing quick clock-ins and attendance management right there at the clock. This will save the organization both time and money by eliminating manual processes associated with paper- and Excel-based attendance systems.
Some of the benefits of the giveaway prize included:
Hassle-free, fast shift scheduling with TimeForge's easy-to-use platform
Streamlined timekeeping with an Android-based touchscreen timeclock
Maximized team communication and visibility into shifts, schedules, and tasks
Simplified payroll tracking, attendance management, and shift tracking in one place
Powerful insights from real-time data to make informed decisions
"We owe our early success to small businesses like Kids Club," said Hogan. "When we first got started over a decade ago, independent businesses were our bread and butter. Because of their early patronage, TimeForge is now able to scale for businesses of any size and has expanded to include free mobile apps, employee retention and communication tools, and much more."
To learn more about the TimeForge platform or sign up for a no-risk free trial, visit https://timeforge.com
ABOUT TIMEFORGE
TimeForge is a labor management software suite designed to meet the challenging demands of the retail and restaurant industries. The feature-rich yet user-friendly suite offers scheduling, communication, timeclocks, HR, automated compliance, and sales forecasting capabilities. TimeForge is affordable, easy-to-use, and serves both independent and chain operations in grocery, retail, restaurant, hospitality, and other industries. For more information, visit https://timeforge.com or follow @timeforge on Twitter.
