Tineco CARPET ONE, FLOOR ONE S5 Combo

 By Tineco

The world's first smart carpet cleaner received a Silver Award for innovative design and improved consumer experience

SEATTLE, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -- Tineco, pioneer in the field of smart home appliances engineered to elevate modern lifestyles and consumer experience with advanced designs and innovative technology, has been awarded a 2022 IDEA Silver Award for the CARPET ONE and was an IDEA "featured finalist" for the FLOOR ONE S5 Combo.

