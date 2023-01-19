The Levinson Group

The Levinson Group

 By The Levinson Group

Former Communications Director for D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine & U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp, Abbie McDonough, Joins as Senior Managing Director

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Levinson Group ("TLG"), a strategic communications and issues management firm, announced today the addition of Abbie McDonough as a Senior Managing Director based in the firm's Washington, D.C. office. McDonough joins from the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia, where she served as communications director for then-Attorney General Karl Racine.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.