 By Page Publishing

HIGHLAND, Calif., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Tomas Navarro, an imaginative storyteller, has completed his new book "Mi Venganza.": a gripping piece that invites readers to a peaceful town in the southern part of Mexico. There lived a millionaire named Don Juan who believes that everyone deserves respect. He's a very noble man who does not hesitate to help those in need; a man who is highly respected by the townspeople and loved by his family. But Don Juan who maintains a positive disposition in life is slowly attracting the negative. This is where the story starts to become darker.

