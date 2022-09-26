SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month this October, Tommy Bahama will debut a special capsule collection of women's sportswear and select men's pieces to celebrate its support of The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). The BCRF is a non-profit organization whose mission is to prevent and cure breast cancer by advancing the world's most promising research.

"To bring something beautiful to our guest that honors Breast Cancer Awareness month and the work of the BCRF, we reached into our archives for inspiration," said Julie Snow, VP of Women's Sportswear Design. "Our goal was to create a print that spoke to a sense of ribbon-like movement and embodied a light, ethereal feel. The delicate floral and maidenhair fern motifs in this print provide that femininity."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.