SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tommy Bahama has been named to Newsweek's list of "America's Best Customer Service 2023," ranking once again in the top 5 retailers in the apparel category. For 30 years, Tommy Bahama has communicated the importance of quality, craftsmanship and exceptional customer service through a distinctive brand experience and a 'Live the Island Life' message. This has been the second consecutive year Tommy Bahama has received this outstanding recognition.

This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. "America's Best Customer Service" brands were selected based on an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 30,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. Customers were asked whether they would recommend brands to friends or family, as well as to assess brands in the following areas: quality of communication, professional competence, range of services, customer focus and accessibility. A total of 200,000 customer evaluations were collected. The results provided information about brick & mortar, online retailers, and service providers from 166 categories.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.