Highly anticipated, multilevel entertainment destination in Renton prepares to serve Greater Seattle area

DALLAS, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and golf entertainment company, is set to open its 78th global venue in Renton, Washington, on July 29.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.