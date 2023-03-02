Crypto Tax Awareness Week by ZenLedger

Crypto Tax Awareness Week by ZenLedger

 By ZenLedger
  • Stay compliant with evolving crypto tax laws.
  • Receive exclusive educational resources from renowned Web3 companies.
  • Get your questions answered by tax experts in live Q&A sessions.
  • Learn about different ways to report and pay taxes on your crypto assets.
  • Registrations are free and open to everyone.

SEATTLE, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenLedger, the leading platform for crypto taxes and forensic accounting, is proud to announce the launch of Crypto Tax Awareness Week- a week-long digital event designed to educate individuals and enterprises about their crypto tax obligations. Starting March 6th, this event will provide exclusive resources that will equip investors with the right knowledge and tools to stay compliant with evolving crypto tax laws in their jurisdictions.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.