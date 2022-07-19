The Port of Anacortes passed its audit review this year with flying colors.
Through several reports, the state Auditor’s Office found no compliance issues, no deficiencies and no recommendations moving forward.
The port gets audited each year. This year, that meant four different audits — one on accountability, a financial audit, a federal grant compliance audit and a limited procedures audit on the port’s Industrial Development Corporation.
The accountability audit looks at self-insurance, accounts payable, open public meetings and financial condition.
“Port operations complied, in all material respects, with applicable state laws, regulations, and its own policies, and provided adequate controls over the safeguarding of public resources,” the report states.
For the financial audit of 2021, the state found no deficiencies and offered no areas of improvement in its report.
An audit about federal grant compliance is completed when an organization receives more than $750,000 in grant funding. The port passed that threshold this year when it received $946,129 from the Airport Improvement Program. Again, the state had no negative findings.
A final audit looked at the port’s Industrial Development Corp.’s following of the Open Public Meetings Act. This public corporation, led by a board made up of the members of the port board, helps issue tax-exempt revenue bonds to fund development within the boundaries of the port. The audit also had no findings of noncompliance.
The audit process wrapped up at the end of June.
Financial statements are uploaded on the Port of Anacortes website now.
“In the seven years I have been at the Port, this is the cleanest audit we have ever had – even cleaner than last year when we won the State Auditor’s Stewardship Award!,” port Executive Director Dan Worra wrote in an email. “Kudos to Jill Brownfield, our Director of Finance and Administration, and to Wendy Fauver, our Accounting Manager for doing such a tremendous job, year after year. While Jill and Wendy keep the books and work most directly with the auditors, it is a year long effort to do things the right way, each and every time, and it takes the entire staff complying with our processes and procedures to make it all work. I couldn’t be prouder of the team effort to accomplish this tremendous result.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.