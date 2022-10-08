SEATTLE (AP) — Federal authorities have issued a warning about a part of the tail in the type of seaplane that crashed in Puget Sound last month, killing 10 people.

The Seattle Times reported that the Federal Aviation Administration has issued an emergency airworthiness directive concerning Otter seaplanes. Released Tuesday, the directive warned of potential cracks and corrosion in a part called the elevator, a movable surface of the horizontal tail that controls the plane's pitch.

