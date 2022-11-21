The right wing of a Cessna 208B broke from the aircraft in flight before the plane crashed Friday into a field in Snohomish, killing the four people onboard, the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday.

The wreckage, including the separated wing, which landed about 200 yards from the fuselage, has been recovered and taken to a facility for reconstruction, according to the NTSB. A preliminary crash report is expected in two to three weeks, though a full investigation could take up to two years.


