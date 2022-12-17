The cold mornings have made for icy conditions on the secondary runway at Skagit Regional Airport.
Keith Love, the airport manager, said during a Port of Skagit commissioners meeting that water pooling on the runway has caused a buildup of ice up to three-quarters of an inch.
"That freezing element is new. It's new for us," Love said. "We're really starting to see the age of the runway."
Port Communications Director Linda Tyler there is not much that can be done about water pooling on the runway. The fix will come after work on the runway is completed.
The Port's 2023 budget includes funding for such work. The Port also intends to apply for state Department of Transportation Aviation funding to help pay for the work.
“We don’t anticipate the freezing conditions to present a major issue for the airport," Port Commissioner Kevin Ware said. "The main 11/29 runway is used by all aircraft and faces into the prevailing winds nearly all the time, while the secondary 04/22 runway is primarily used for elective or recreational operations by privately owned, single-engine, piston-powered aircraft. Nevertheless, the 04/22 runway is an important asset to us, and the rehabilitation project is a significant capital expenditure.”
Tyler said in an email that since 2019 the secondary runway has accounted for about 17% of operations.
If conditions were to worsen and the runway needed to be closed, pilots would be limited to the main runway.
"During extreme weather events related to snow or ice, it is typical for us to temporarily close Runway 04/22 until conditions improve," Tyler said in the email.
In the meantime, the airport is using the Notice to Air Missions system and Automated Weather Observing System. These provide information to pilots about ground conditions and special circumstances.
"This system can provide a wide range of relevant information for pilots, including details about construction, weather and ground conditions, or even warnings to pilots about migratory birds in the area," Tyler said in her email.
