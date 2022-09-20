The Port of Skagit has been awarded $8.7 million in funding from the Federal Aviation Administration for an apron reconstruction and overlay project at Skagit Regional Airport.
The east, west and central aprons will be improved.
A 2018 Aviation Pavement Study estimated that by 2022 80% of the airport's aprons would need to receive an overlay, while 20% would require full repairs.
Much of the pavement — primarily on the west apron — has been in need of repair since the 2018 study. Emergency repairs have been made in order to keep the runway open.
The total cost of the project is more than $10 million. While the majority of the cost will be covered by the FAA funding, the Port is looking into state funding sources to cover the remaining cost.
This project is expected to take more 200 working days to complete, according to Keith Love, airport manager.
It is projected to begin at the end of 2022 and finish in early 2024, according to Port Planning and Development Director Heather Rogerson.
"We will do everything we can to minimize impacts, but this will be a very impactful project," Rogerson said.
The project will allow the pavement to withstand the increased use the airport has seen over the past few years.
Rogerson said the largest plane allowed at the airport is the size of a Gulfstream G450. That will not change after the project is completed.
The Port is also looking into a 1,500-foot runway extension. The project is in the airport's 20-year plan.
Adding the additional 1,500 feet would not mean bringing in larger planes, but that the planes that use the airport can leave with full loads and full fuel tanks, rather than having to make early pitstops.
The Port has been talking to the FAA regarding funding for the runway extension, but Rogerson said the FAA does not like to fund projects until a need is demonstrated.
Other projects in the works include rehabilitating taxiway A and the secondary runway, which are both severely deteriorated. Each project is estimated to cost more than $500,000.
The secondary runway project cannot be funded by FAA grants, so Rogerson will be working with the state Department of Transportation to secure funding. If funding can be secured, the goal is to have the project completed in 2024.
"The Port Commission's job is to manage the Port of Skagit and its assets, which are owned by the taxpayers, in a way that serves the entire community," Port Commissioner Kevin Ware said. "This airport improvement grant from the FAA is an investment that will pay dividends in a number of ways for our community's future, including the support of airport services ranging from FedEx to medical ambulance, as well as the economic benefit of attracting businesses to locate here."
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
