Female jumping spider

Female jumping spider Phidippus johnsoni in a fuchsia basket cleaning up aphids.

 Virgene Link-New / WSU Skagit County Extension Master Gardeners

As the days grow shorter, and the nights longer and cooler, our thoughts turn to fall and Halloween — meaning witches, ghosts, owls, bats, rats, black cats, and… spiders? What? How did spiders get on this list?

It seems that historically these creatures were thought to be evil companions of witches in the Middle Ages. Witches were generally older, solitary women who lived alone with nature, including cats and others keeping them company, they were some of the original “cat ladies.” Their animals were considered their “familiars” or assistants (sidekicks).

— Virgene Link-New is a WSU/Skagit County master gardener. Questions about home gardening or becoming a master gardener, may be directed to: WSU Extension Office, 11768 Westar Lane, Suite A, Burlington, WA 98233; by phone: 360-428-4270; or via the website: www.skagit.wsu.edu/mg.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.