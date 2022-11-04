Dahlias, first imported from Mexico and Central America, provide a rich and enthusiastic floral display in Pacific Northwest gardens.

Continuous hybridization of Asteraceae has resulted in the development of a plethora of colors, flower forms and sizes. The blossoms can be as tiny as the minion under 2 inches, or as large as the giant or dinner plate size at more than 10 inches.


— Anne Hays is a recent WSU / Skagit County Master Gardner program graduate. Questions about home gardening or becoming a master gardener, may be directed to: WSU Extension Office, 11768 Westar Lane, Suite A, Burlington, WA 98233; by phone: 360-428-4270; or via the website: www.skagit.wsu.edu/mg.

