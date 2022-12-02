Two relative newcomers to the Christmas tree business are looking forward to a successful second season.
Last year, Anne and Michael Laue started Laue's Christmas Tree Farm, while Hollie and Adam Del Vecchio bought Big Lake Trees.
During their weekend of sales this year, Big Lake Trees sold about 450 trees and Laue's Christmas Tree Farm about 100.
"Having the families come out, and we have some return people come out, it's just wonderful," Anne Laue said.
Michael Laue said 400 trees were lost at the beginning of the year because of standing water in the field. However, there are still plenty of trees, with many being more than nine feet tall.
"We're out there mowing grass and don't realize how big they are," Anne Laue said.
New to Laue's Christmas Tree Farm is a parking lot.
Last year, visitors parked on the road, and although there were no complaints from neighbors, Anne Laue said she felt it best to have people park on the farm.
"We wanted to get people off the street," Michael Laue said.
This year the Laues have also added hot cocoa and more items to the gift shop.
Anne Laue makes some of the items herself, including stuffed animals, and other items are made by other local artisans.
Laue's Christmas Tree Farm will be open for two or three more weekends, said Anne Laue. In February, they plan on planting 2,000 seedlings to replace inventory and make up for the trees that were lost.
"We have to keep inventory for next year," she said.
Hollie Del Vecchio said she and her husband bought the tree farm because they wanted a family business.
"My husband is great with the trees and I love Christmas, so it was a good match," she said.
The farm will shut down sales after this weekend as it continues to build up inventory for future years.
Del Vecchio said the wet spring and hot summer killed the majority of the seedlings. She even had to irrigate the trees over the summer — a first for Big Lake Trees.
Most of their trees over eight feet go pretty fast, she said. The first weekend of the season, the farm sold 450 trees.
Big Lake Trees has been been in business for decades, so only subtle changes have been made.
"We're not trying to come in and make any big changes," Del Vecchio.
One change is that the couple is not using chemicals on the trees and are relying on manual weed removal.
"We have a lot of wildlife we're trying to share the space with," Del Vecchio said.
She said she and her husband are also trying to support more local businesses at the tree farm.
There is hot cider from Cedardale Orchards, items from Earth and Clay in Mount Vernon, and greenery from the tree farm is used by Mossy Gate Flower Farm to make wreaths.
At the end of the season, customers will be able to drop off their trees. Del Vecchio plans to put them through a chipper and use the wood chips to help protect the seedlings.
Running a Christmas tree farm is more work than she originally thought, but being able to interact with families and see how much fun is had on the tree farm makes it all worth it, she said.
"We want to make it somewhere people want to come back to year after year," Del Vecchio said.
