During the fall, it is easy to see that agritourism is alive and well in Skagit County.
Agritourism gives people the experience of being on a farm. It is essentially a form of revenue for a farm that attracts visitors, whether for education or entertainment purposes.
Skagit Acres, owned by the same group as Tulip Town, is holding a Harvest Festival on fall weekends.
This event has usually been held at Tulip Town, but Skagit Acres and Spinach Bus Ventures CEO Kristen Keltz said things can get a bit hectic at Tulip Town with the tulip bulbs being planted this time of year.
Next year, the hope is to grow the Harvest Festival to include Skagit Acres having its own pumpkins and a corn maze. This year, Skagit Acres purchased pumpkins from a local farm, Keltz said.
Skagit Acres and Tulip Town are two assets owned by Spinach Bus Ventures, which has the mission of promoting, preserving and creating economic development for those in the agricultural sector in Skagit County.
Agritourism aids in this mission for Spinach Bus Ventures.
While agritourism is prominently displayed this time of year with pumpkin patches and corn mazes, Spinach Bus Ventures Managing Partner Rachael Ward Sparwasser said it goes beyond just these autumn months.
“I think agritourism is important all year,” she said.
Skagit Acres has the Harvest Festival and allows visitors to have their pictures taken with Santa in its greenhouse in the winter. And Tulip Town is a prominent part of the Skagit Valley in the spring.
Now Spinach Bus Ventures is trying to formulate ideas for agritourism during the summer.
Sparwasser said agritourism not only help farms, but can help other businesses, such as hotels and restaurants.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, not only did local farms miss out on agritourism opportunities, but the county lost millions of dollars in tax revenue, Sparwasser said.
Sondra Zieber started B&Z Farms when her family bought the property just outside of Sedro-Woolley three years ago. This fall, the farm is complete with pumpkins, pigs and a spooky barn.
When Zieber and her husband bought the farm, which was a dairy farm more than two decades ago, county staff told them that in order to not change the zoning to residential they would have to find a way to make a certain amount of profit off the land.
B&Z Farm serves as a small second income, Zieber said.
“It doesn’t do bad, it pays for itself,” she said.
The past two years, Zieber donated pumpkins to schools, since schools were not doing field trips. This year, the spring was too wet and the summer too dry, which kept the farm from producing as many pumpkins as expected.
“The wet spring kind of hurt. We had a lot of plants die from root rot,” Zieber said.
Zieber also uses the farm to help others with their small business endeavors. On weekends, she has a handful of small businesses set up booths on the farm to sell their wares.
Zieber is constantly thinking of new things to add.
This year, there was the addition of a 100-year-old boat for children to play on, and a spooky barn, which Zieber describes as a “cheesy-mom-corny spook house.”
Next year, she wants to add in a hay ride.
“I’ve always had a massive Halloween obsession, so this fits perfect,” Zieber said.
