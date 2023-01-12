Farmer Suicide
Buy Now

A squeezable stress cow used by the Washington State University Skagit County Extension's suicide prevention program.

 Racquel Muncy / Skagit Valley Herald

In the three years since the Washington State University Skagit County Extension started a program for suicide prevention in the agricultural community, progress is being made.

"It's been challenging, but it's been very rewarding," Skagit County Extension Director Don McMoran said. "We're having a huge impact."


— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.