In a recent survey on agritourism in Skagit County, 80% of those surveyed were supportive of agritourism as long as it is an accessory use to agriculture.
The survey results, released on Jan. 19, included 651 responses.
This was the second survey regarding agritourism.
Public outreach that included a survey was done in spring 2022, but there was a concern that not enough residents had the chance to participate, according to a memo to the county Planning Commission from Sarah Ruether, Skagit County long range planning manager.
The second attempt to get community feedback included four public meetings and an online survey asking about various kinds of agritourism opportunities.
Traditional kinds of agritourism such as farm stands and U-picks are already included in the county’s code, and 85% of respondents said that while they would not make any changes to that code, most would like to simplify the permit process.
“This was an easy one,” Ruether said about current agritourism opportunities during Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting. She said options such as weddings and tasting rooms have caused more debate.
During the public meetings, whether a wedding should be considered agritourism was a contentious debate.
But 68% of those who took part in the survey felt weddings should be allowed with some conditions. These conditions could include limiting the size of weddings and how many are allowed per year.
Ruether said the survey questions regarding weddings had more than 200 comments.
Comments showed respondents were more in favor of weddings as an agritourism option if the venue was an existing structure, and if it had proper parking and other infrastructure.
Traffic was a large concern for most agritourism options, weddings included.
Tasting rooms have also been a topic of debate.
According to the survey, 65% were OK with having small tasting rooms. Many comments thought that served food should be grown at the farm, or at least locally.
In addition, 60% of those surveyed were OK with limited on-farm food service and about 59% were against allowing land to be rezoned on a case-by-case basis to allow for tasting rooms or food service.
The largest concerns in the survey were losing agricultural land to more buildings and the additional traffic that a tasting room would bring.
When it came to larger festivals and events, 88% approved of keeping the temporary activity regulations and 81% said they would allow small farm-to-table events.
Festivals would likely bring in the most traffic at once and also bring about concern of losing farmland. Several survey respondents called any loss of farmland “a slippery slope.”
Ruether said she takes the approval of the county’s temporary activity regulations as meaning that what is in place is working.
The next step in the agritourism process is for the Planning Commission to look at options for policy and code changes based on the public outreach.
The survey showed the majority of respondents would like to see some updated policies, including updated application forms, exemptions for seasonal activities, an annual self-certification form, multiyear permits and better code enforcement.
Options are expected to be discussed at the Feb. 28 Planning Commission meeting, and additional public input will be sought once the options have been further developed and vetted by both the Planning Commission and the county Board of Commissioners later this year, said Ruether.
One possible addition is a process of verifying farming income in order to ensure farming remains the primary use of the land.
At the next meeting, Will Honea, a lawyer who works for the county, will talk to the Planning Commission about a possible verification system.
