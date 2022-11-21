Skagit County is asking for more public feedback on how best to approach agritourism.
Three agritourism policy options were released last March. The public was asked to comment on the proposals and a survey was taken.
The county is now looking for more public comment. It has mailed 17,000 postcards to rural residents asking them to participate in a survey.
According to Skagit County Long Range Planning Manager Sarah Ruether, about 500 residents have taken the survey.
In addition to the survey, the county scheduled three public meetings. Two have been held, with the final one scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Skagit County Commissioners Hearing Room.
During these meetings, county staff and consultants from BERK Consulting are asking residents what they think agritourism should look like in the county.
Farm stands, U-pick operations, farm stays, temporary or permanent wedding venues were given as examples of what agritourism could look like.
According to Ruether, about 85% of survey results show that people agree on big picture issues, such as allowing agritourism as an accessory use to farming.
"The conflict will come down to the nitty-gritty," she said in the Nov. 16 public meeting on agritourism.
Skagit County Director of Planning and Development Services Hal Hart said during the meeting it's also been clear that residents want to keep the land agricultural for future generations.
Ron Extract, co-owner of Garden Path Fermentation, said during the Nov. 16 meeting that in the past he asked the county permission to do a 10- to 15-seat farm-to-table operation to showcase the ingredients he uses, which are almost entirely local.
"We were really shocked at how badly that was received," Extract said.
He also wants to see land that is zoned as agricultural but unable to be farmed to be used in a value-added way. An example of this could be a small farm-to-table restaurant or a farm stand.
Chris and Margy Dariotis own La Conner Gardens and have a farm stand. They said small farmers should be able to do whatever they can to bring in extra income.
"It's very difficult for new farmers to compete (with the generational farmers)," Chris Dariotis said. "I don't want to see restrictions for the owner of the property."
Nick Cecotti echoed the sentiment that farmers should be able to do what they can to make ends meet.
"You've got to be able to do more to create income," he said.
The goal of the public meetings is to get feedback on what residents are OK with in terms of agritourism. The feedback also helps staff create clear definitions and standards that can easily be enforced and understood.
After the meetings and the survey, which will be accepted for a week following the final meeting, the next steps will be to develop code or policy changes.
That could take about six months depending on what is needed, said Hart.
Any code or policy changes will need to go to the county Board of Commissioners for approval.
