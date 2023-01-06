The future of agritourism in Skagit County has been a contentious topic since the process to add agritourism policy to the county code began.
It seems that every person with a stake in agritourism code has at least a slightly different opinion.
However, many agree there are positives in agritourism, realize that many of the concerns voiced are real, and look forward to a future that includes agritourism.
Draft code is expected from the county in early 2023.
POSITIVES
“The pros are big,” Spinach Bus Ventures Managing Partner Rachael Ward Sparwasser said of agritourism in the Skagit Valley.
Sparwasser said 95% of the revenue of Tulip Town, which is owned by Spinach Bus Ventures, is agritourism related.
One important positive to agritourism is bringing in visitors to see something they wouldn’t normally get to experience. These visitors also spend money at hotels, restaurants and other businesses in the area.
“There’s a benefit to the entire business community,” Sparwasser said.
A second positive is that agritourism keeps the land as farmland for future generations, while producing more income.
“The benefit of additional farming income for those farms—that would be huge,” said Allen Rozema, director of Skagitonians to Preserve Farmland. “Not all tourism is bad.”
Jessie and Jeffrey Anderson, owners of Maplehurst Farm, said having a wedding venue on the property has given them the additional income to maintain the historic property and keep the farmland intact.
Jessie Anderson said she views her wedding venue as an agritourism business, and uses it to educate those who do not know where their food comes from.
“I’ve heard so many times ‘I didn’t know that’ or ‘I didn’t know that was grown here,’” she said. “They get to see the planting and the harvest and everything that goes into the property.”
Rozema agreed this is an important benefit of agritourism.
“We need more people to understand the challenges faced by farmers today, particularly in the Pacific Northwest,” he said. “Skagit County and Whatcom County are the last two fully functioning agricultural economies left in the Puget Sound ... This is an opportunity for us to share with folks who come visit to understand here’s what it takes to keep it viable.”
CONCERNS
The greatest fear for many is losing farmland to structures or parking lots.
Jessie Anderson said she and her husband have been lucky because the building they use for events was the old hub for Smith and Burkland Farms, and it already had a gravel parking lot.
“That’s not what we’d want to do,” Jessie Anderson said of converting farmland to other uses. “Instead we’re able to preserve part of (Jeffrey’s) homestead.”
Sparwasser said Tulip Town uses a gravel parking lot and rotates where the cars will be parked each year in order to minimize impact to the land.
“The biggest fears, legitimately, are traffic and nuisance complaints,” Rozema said.
Traffic is something that Sparwasser and others involved in the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival constantly try to manage.
In 2021, Tulip Town started selling tickets online. These tickets have time slots for visitors, which keeps large crowds from showing up at once.
Sparwasser said this has eased traffic and created visitors to other businesses throughout the day rather than in one large rush.
Possible nuisance complaints such as late-night noise, or farmers being asked not to farm at certain times as to not disturb an event are rare occurrences, said Sparwasser and Jessie Anderson.
“To me that’s not an issue. To me, (farming activity) adds to the authenticity of the experience,” Sparwasser said.
Jessie Anderson said she and her husband have always had good relationships with their neighbors, and through good communication have had no issues in their decade of running events.
The couple farms 5 acres at the venue and another 5 acres nearby. Jessie Anderson said she makes sure that anyone looking to book the venue knows that there is likely to be farming going on.
“There’s a right way to do it and we’ve done it for the last 10 years,” Jeffrey Anderson said about running the event venue while being surrounded by farms.
THE FUTURE
Rozema said he recognizes the benefits of agritourism in the county, especially if it meets the criteria of being a secondary use and in support of on-site agriculture, provides an experience that promotes and enhances Skagit agriculture, and does not convert farmland.
He looks forward to a future where smaller farms are able to use agritourism activities to keep their farms thriving.
“The timing is good for this. I know it’s been a slow process, we’ve all been working on it since 2018,” Rozema said. “It is complex. We think there’s a path forward and we’re eager to see what the county cranks out as a draft.”
Sparwasser would like to see more agritourism that brings in visitors for a short period of time. Something like a culinary experience, where a visitor sees where the food is grown and then sees it prepared in a restaurant setting.
“Things that are more closely related to the food would be a really neat thing to see,” she said.
Jessie Anderson also hopes to see rules that support local culinary experiences, such as tasting rooms that use local products.
She said she hopes the future has everyone working together. She said an average of 10 businesses are involved in each wedding, and the couple tries to keep everything local when possible.
“I hope the county will support both farm and the agritourism industry because they are both important,” she said. “It sounds like change is on the horizon.”
