Another 57 acres of Skagit County farmland is now protected under the county’s Farmland Legacy Program, according to a news release.
The newest addition to the program is land owned by Joyce Johnson that sits between La Conner and Mount Vernon.
Skagit County paid $110,000 in conservation futures tax funds for a conservation easement to permanently protect the land for agricultural use. The easement was finalized Aug. 11.
The land is leased to the Roozen family, which has owned Washington Bulb Co. since 1979. Prior to that, the land was farmed by Johnson’s husband, brothers and uncles, according to the release.
“Ms. Johnson’s decision not only honors her forbearers but allows for future generations to farm this highly productive and irreplaceable farmland,” Skagit County Commissioner Ron Wesen said in the release.
Johnson’s farmland is the 190th property to be protected by the Farmland Legacy Program, and brings the number of protected acres in the program to more than 14,000.
