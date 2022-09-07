Skagit Gleaners and the Northwest Agricultural Business Center are collaborating on a project to purchase produce from farms run by Indigenous people and people of color.
The project, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) Farmers Collaboration, works with BIPOC farmers to get produce into the hands of migrant households.
Skagit Gleaners relies on getting most of its food donated from local grocery stores, restaurants and farms. However, it realizes that not every farm, especially smaller BIPOC-owned farms, are able to donate that amount of food.
To help get food from such farms, Skagit Gleaners has budgeted $25,000 for the next year to buy fresh produce from local BIPOC farmers, Skagit Gleaners Executive Director Morgan Curry said.
“While we try to get most of our food donated through grocery rescue and farming efforts, we acknowledge that some businesses do not have the economic elasticity to donate imperfect foods. Purchasing these foods from BIPOC-owned farms allows those businesses to thrive and contribute to our community at large,” Curry said.
Curry describes Skagit Gleaners as something between a grocery store and a food bank. Members volunteer with the organization and pay a $39 monthly fee.
The money budgeted for the BIPOC Farmers Collaboration comes in part from that fee as well as grant funding from the Skagit Community Foundation.
The project started about four months ago and involves farms such as Pure Nelida, Cabrera Farms, Farias Farm and Verdura Organica Mexicana. Up to $500 of produce a week is purchased from these farms.
Buying from BIPOC farms allows Skagit Gleaners to get more culturally appropriate foods, such as squash flower, chilis, Mexican squash and tomatillos.
Some of the culturally appropriate foods are lesser known or usually more expensive, according to Northwest Agricultural Business Center Program Manager Alex Perez.
Getting in contact with the farms is where the Northwest Agricultural Business Center comes in.
Perez runs a Latinx Business Development program out of the center that helps Latinx farmers with technical assistance and business advice. Through this relationship, he communicates with the farms to coordinate what crops will be bought by Skagit Gleaners.
This allows the farms to get some experience with selling wholesale, which Perez coaches them through, while also getting valuable crops into the hands of local families, many of which include migrant farmworkers.
“The goal here is to get the farmers to be known,” Perez said. “It’s really a win-win for everybody.”
The idea behind the BIPOC Farmers Collaboration came after the Family Referral Program proved to be a hit, Curry said.
That program has Skagit Gleaners partnering with local schools to give incoming migrant and farmworker families vouchers to be used at Skagit Gleaners.
The vouchers provide up to 120 pounds of groceries a week as well as access to gently used clothing and household items without the need to volunteer or pay the Skagit Gleaners membership fee.
The Family Referral Program, which started in November, has brought in 70 families, bringing Skagit Gleaners to about 520 families served.
This influx of families, which has brought the Hispanic demographic of Skagit Gleaners to nearly 40%, caused Curry to think about how Skagit Gleaners could best serve its clients.
She thought by purchasing food from BIPOC farms, which Skagit Gleaners had not done before, would bring the food security cycle full circle.
“As an anti-hunger organization, we have a responsibility to design intentional programs that work to decolonize harmful food structures that further exacerbate low wages in agricultural jobs, with a special focus on minority-owned farms,” Curry said. “This is a vital step in closing a feedback loop of the industrial food security complex.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.