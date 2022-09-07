svh-202209xx-news-Skagit-Gleaners-1.jpg
Buy Now

Shoppers pick out produce Tuesday at Skagit Gleaners in Mount Vernon. The organization is partnering with the Northwest Agricultural Business Center on a project to purchase produce from farms run by Indigenous people and people of color.

Skagit Gleaners and the Northwest Agricultural Business Center are collaborating on a project to purchase produce from farms run by Indigenous people and people of color.

The project, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) Farmers Collaboration, works with BIPOC farmers to get produce into the hands of migrant households.

svh-202209xx-news-Skagit-Gleaners-2.jpg
Buy Now

Tomatillos and jalapeño peppers on Tuesday at Skagit Gleaners in Mount Vernon.
svh-202209xx-news-Skagit-Gleaners-3.jpg
Buy Now

Canned goods fill the grocery wall Tuesday at Skagit Gleaners in Mount Vernon.

— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.