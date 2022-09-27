MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Seed Share program at the Mount Vernon City Library has blossomed since its start in early 2020.
The goal of the program has been to get seeds to families and to educate them on how to start a garden.
"The library has a history of trying to do things to increase families' food security," Public Services Librarian Laura Schumacher said.
After 2 1/2 years and more than 3,000 envelopes of seeds given away, the library is now looking to educate its patrons on how to make their gardens more self-sustaining, enabling the growers to harvest their own seeds.
"Every day there's somebody here, even this time of year," Schumacher said of interest in the program.
The library relies on donations of seeds, with the first donations coming from Osborne Quality Seeds and High Mowing Organic Seeds.
Since then, local farmers have chipped in with extra seeds, as have library patrons who may not have used all of their seeds at planting. High Mowing Organic Seeds has also continued to provide a yearly donation.
There are 60 to 70 different varieties at the library now, a handful of which can still be grown this time of year. Schumacher said the library has about half of what it started with this past spring.
"Right now our stock is a little slim, so that means we're doing our job," fellow librarian Alisa Kester said.
If the program succeeds in educating new gardeners on harvesting seeds, Schumacher and Kester are hopeful the program won't have to rely on corporate donations and but instead have gardeners donate seeds they do not use.
In addition to the seed library, a master gardener comes to the library on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month to answer questions, and often brings pamphlets or guides on certain topics.
The Mount Vernon City Library has proven that anyone can have a garden.
Just outside the front doors of the library, in frames built by Kester and Schumacher, a demo garden sits with a variety of vegetables and flowers.
"The goal was to show that you don't need really any money or even space," Schumacher said.
Kester wants to add an irrigation system and hoops for growing in the winter.
The seed program is completely free to anyone in Skagit County, not just library card holders.
"If something's ripe (in the demo garden) help yourself," Schumacher said. "It's a truly free program."
Library card holders have the added benefit of the Library of Things. Here, equipment such as seedling heat mats can be found, which are used to germinate heat-loving plants such as tomatoes.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
