The state Department of Ecology and Skagit Valley Farm have reached a settlement on a fine imposed on the farm in April for irrigating 348 acres in 2021 without having water rights.
Since the initial fine of $267,000, Skagit Valley Farm has taken the appropriate steps to obtain the correct water rights and halt any nonpermitted use, according to a news release from Ecology.
A reduced fine of $138,500 will be paid by Skagit Valley Farm. The fine will go to fund salmon recovery efforts by the Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group.
“We’re pleased to have come to this settlement with Ecology and that the money will be put to good use,” CEO and founder of Skagit Valley Farm Tony Wisdom said.
The Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group works with landowners, tribes, local governments and conservation groups to coordinate salmon recovery efforts in the Skagit River watershed.
According to Executive Director Alison Studley, the group has been working with Skagit Valley Farm on possible restoration plans for the area where the violations occurred.
Although the nonprofit will be receiving the money for the projects, Ecology has the authority or accept or reject project proposals, according to the news release.
The projects primarily involve restoring riparian and flood plain zones, and improving fish passage.
“I would hope to make good use of the fines to restore salmon habitat,” Studley said.
