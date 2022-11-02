goskagit
The state Department of Ecology and Skagit Valley Farm have reached a settlement on a fine imposed on the farm in April for irrigating 348 acres in 2021 without having water rights.

Since the initial fine of $267,000, Skagit Valley Farm has taken the appropriate steps to obtain the correct water rights and halt any nonpermitted use, according to a news release from Ecology.


— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH

