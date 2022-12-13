Winter may not be the typical season for fresh produce, but some farms have taken on the challenge. Most farm stands are already closed for the year, but a couple of weeks remain to get some fresh farm-stand produce in Skagit County. Here are a few farms that offer winter produce:
Waxwing Farm
Co-owner Taylor Barker said running a farm stand in the winter differs from the summer because much of the work has already been done.
Much of the produce, such as onions and garlic, have been stored and will continue selling until it runs out. Some more durable produce, such as cabbage, still waits in the ground to be harvested.
Co-owner Arielle Luckmann said one limitation of farming in the winter is the limited daylight hours. But there are advantages.
“It’s not the same pressure on our schedules as in the summer,” Luckmann said.
In 2023, the farm will celebrate its seventh anniversary, and in that time Barker said he has learned a lot about different varieties of crops and their labor needs. For example, he has figured out which varieties of cabbage can handle overnight frosts.
Changing to the more durable types of produce has allowed the farm stand to stay open until Christmas and leaves open the option for winter pop-up stands.
“We’ve come to enjoy more and more farming into the winter,” Luckmann said.
Maryam Schutz visits Waxwing Farm to get her weekly produce. She said she has her own small garden, but uses Waxwing to get anything she doesn’t grow herself.
“They’re really great farmers. Their produce is really excellent,” Schutz said. “I like to support them.”
This time of year, shoppers can find onions, garlic, winter squash, carrots, potatoes and many other fresh, organic produce items at the stand in Mount Vernon.
Waxwing Farm has a farm stand credit option, a community-supported agriculture (CSA) program or shoppers can pay for the produce at the time of purchase.
Blanchard
Mountain Farm
Linda Versage, co-owner of Blanchard Mountain Farm, said their farm stand remains open through the end of the year because they pride themselves on selling what is grown until it is gone, and they enjoy providing fresh produce for their neighbors.
The farm stand still has winter squash varieties and dried flower bouquets available.
“People use the squash in holiday meals. We’re pretty busy up until Thanksgiving, and then it kind of drops off,” Versage said. “People buy the (dried flower bouquets) as Christmas gifts.”
Along with the farm stand, Blanchard Mountain Farm also sells bulk produce through the Puget Sound Food Hub. Versage said recently the farm sold more than 100 pounds of winter squash.
With the exception of a break from Dec. 12-20, the farm stand will remain open until the end of the year, or until all of the produce is sold.
Boldly Grown Farm
Some farms harvest into the off season, but Boldly Grown Farm in Bow specializes in the off season.
Owners Amy Frye and Jacob Slosberg went from working a one-acre plot at Viva Farms in 2015 to purchasing an old dairy farm with more than 40 acres of useable farmland.
“When we started our farm, we saw a huge opportunity with how we can sell more local produce in the offseason,” Frye said. “How can we grow a lot of food and feed a lot of people.”
She said the largest difference with focusing on offseason produce is the focus on infrastructure. It was important to have proper storage to keep the produce fresh and cool, as well as washing equipment to thoroughly wash the produce.
The initial focus was how to keep the produce longer than other farms, Frye said.
Initially, the focus was on wholesale, but the couple also runs a Winter CSA program that runs from November through late March. The first year, they had 12 CSA members, but over the years it has grown to 270 members.
Frye said that Boldly Grown is still taking on new members for CSA boxes. New members pay a prorated price, and the farm also has a financial aid fund for those who may not be able to outright afford to be a part of the program.
The CSA boxes include produce such as onions, radicchio, cabbage, carrots and garlic. There might also be value-added items, such as chili flakes or hot sauce made from their peppers or flour made from wheat they grew this year.
“We like the idea of selling directly into the community where we live,” Frye said.
Coming soon will be the addition of a farm stand stocked with produce and products from Boldly Grown Farm and other local farms. Frye hopes to be able to open it this upcoming weekend.
Those interested in an update on the farm stand or to join the winter CSA can visit boldlygrownfarm.com.
