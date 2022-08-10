Aug. 11, 1932
Anacortes High School athletes who will be turning out for the pigskin sport in less than three weeks, will face quite an innovation in the gridiron sport when they start work under Ellis Johnson, new Sea Hawk mentor.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. &&
Aug. 11, 1932
Anacortes High School athletes who will be turning out for the pigskin sport in less than three weeks, will face quite an innovation in the gridiron sport when they start work under Ellis Johnson, new Sea Hawk mentor.
For two outsanding rules have been added to football play that will change things.
Aug. 13, 1942
A former Anacortes high school athletic instructor whose great football teams of the 1920s are still remembered here has been commissioned a Lieutenant Commander in the United States Naval Reserve.
He is Dr. Elwood C. Davis, head of the Department of Physical Education at the University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Aug. 7, 1952
Anacortes gardening enthusiasts have been invited by the Lopez Island garden club to enter exhibits in the Beach-combers Fair, to be held at the Lopez Island Grange hall on August 14th and 15th, from one to five o’clock.
Aug. 10, 1962
The Anacortes High School Band will represent the All-America City Saturday morning in what is expected to be the biggest Pacific National Exhibition parade ever to be staged in Vancouver B.C. The big show, marking the opening of the 14-day “Canadian Cavalcade exhibition, will move off from Georgia and Burrard at 10 a.m.
Aug. 10, 1972
Anacortes motorcycle rider Bob Peterson went to the top of the class with a win in the open division A-main in the motorcycle races last Sunday on the Skagit Motorcycle Club’s track north of Mount Vernon.
Peterson in his race for the top trophy in the open division outclassed Jim Taylor of Burlington and Monte Darling of Lake Stevens.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.