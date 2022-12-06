Brock Beaner
Buy Now

Anacortes running back Brock Beaner carries the ball Nov. 18 against North Kitsap.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

Anacortes High School football player Brock Beaner has been named the Northwest 2A Conference Offensive MVP.

The sophomore running back rushed for 1,308 yards and 19 touchdowns in helping the Seahawks to a 9-2 record and into the Class 2A state quarterfinals.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.