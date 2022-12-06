Anacortes High School football player Brock Beaner has been named the Northwest 2A Conference Offensive MVP.
The sophomore running back rushed for 1,308 yards and 19 touchdowns in helping the Seahawks to a 9-2 record and into the Class 2A state quarterfinals.
Beaner was also a first-team all-conference linebacker.
Anacortes had three other players earn all-conference honors on both offense and defense — lineman Garrett Bickley, receiver/defensive back Hayden John and receiver/defensive back Brady Beaner.
Other all-conference picks for Anacortes were offensive lineman Kyle Leseman, quarterback Rex Larson, defensive lineman Averie Sikes and linebacker Adrian Castro.
Three Sedro-Woolley players earned all-conference honors on both offense and defense — tight end/linebacker Owen Scheib, wide receiver/defensive back Jadyn Lee and quarterback/defensive back Carsten Reynolds.
Other Sedro-Woolley players honored were offensive linemen Aiden Johnson and Antonio Vasquez, running back Chance Supler and defensive lineman Julian Rodriguez Padilla.
Burlington-Edison had three players earn all-conference honors.
Lineman Reece Thompson was honored on both offense and defense, while offensive lineman Tyler Walker and wide receiver Hamza Abdalle-McDermott were also honored.
Mount Vernon players honored
Mount Vernon had four football players earn second-team all-Western 3A Conference North Division honors.
Quinn Swanson and Dylan Rose made the team as defensive backs, and Devari Davis and Dante Brunk as wide receivers.
Rose also earned honorable mention as running back, whle Michael Johnson and Moises Lucatero also received honorable mention.
