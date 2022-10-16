...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following
agencies:
Northwest Clean Air Agency
Southwest Clean Air Agency
until 11 AM PDT Monday.
The air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups to
unhealthy. The air quality along the Cascade Valleys may be further
diminished during this period. Everyone, especially sensitive
groups, should limit time spent spent outdoors, avoid strenuous
activities outdoors, and choose light indoor activities.
For current air quality conditions, health precautions, and
additional information visit swcleanair.gov and www.nwcleanairwa.gov.
1 of 10
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden, left, defensive end J.J. Watt (99) and linebacker Tanner Vallejo, bottom, during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (68) recovers a fumble by quarterback Kyler Murray during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) fumbles while sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor (52) during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum, right, recovered the ball.
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden, left, defensive end J.J. Watt (99) and linebacker Tanner Vallejo, bottom, during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Caean Couto - freelancer, FR171898 AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Caean Couto - freelancer, FR171898 AP
Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant (87) runs against Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Caean Couto - freelancer, FR171898 AP
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) runs against Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Abbie Parr - staff, AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Caean Couto - freelancer, FR171898 AP
Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (68) recovers a fumble by quarterback Kyler Murray during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Abbie Parr - staff, AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) fumbles while sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor (52) during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum, right, recovered the ball.
Caean Couto - freelancer, FR171898 AP
Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant (87) cannot catch a pass against Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Abbie Parr - staff, AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore, left, is tackled by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Caean Couto - freelancer, FR171898 AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) drops back to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
SEATTLE (AP) — Kenneth Walker III wanted to honor mentor Rashaad Penny in his first start.
The Seattle rookie did just that, rushing for 97 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown to lead the Seahawks to a 19-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
The Seahawks (3-3) jumped into a share of the lead in the NFC West with San Francisco, which lost earlier Sunday at Atlanta. And they did it with an unproven feature back in Walker, who took over after Penny broke his left leg last week.
“I wanted to play for Shaad, because that’s a guy who always supported me behind closed doors. He was like my biggest fan and he always wanted to see me do good. Nowadays you don’t get that a lot of the time,” said Walker, a second-round pick out of Michigan State who had a season-high 21 carries.
There weren’t enough superlatives for Seahawks coach Pete Carroll to describe the rookie.
“I thought Ken Walker was showing how legit he is,” Carroll said. “He’s really a special runner, and he’s going to have marvelous, miraculous runs. It’s going to shock you with the things he does.”
QB Geno Smith completed 20 of 31 passes for 197 yards for Seattle. He also ran for 48 yards on six carries. Jason Myers kicked four field goals for the Seahawks.
Kyler Murray completed 23 of 37 passes for 222 yards with an interception, while rushing for 100 yards for the Cardinals (2-4), who couldn’t score even when they moved the ball effectively.
“We can’t finish. That’s the moral of the story right now,” Murray said. “We’re not finishing drives. Not putting the ball in the end zone. Can’t win like that.”
Matt Ammendola made a 23-yard field goal to cap Arizona’s first drive, the first time all season the Cardinals scored in the first quarter. But Arizona didn’t score again in the first half, and Chris Banjo’s fumble recovery in the end zone led to its lone touchdown in the third quarter.
The Cardinals were also hurting at running back. James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee) were ruled out. Jonathan Ward (hamstring) was put on injured reserve this week.
The Seahawks, who had the league’s worst run defense heading into the game, held Arizona to 144 yards on the ground. Seattle sacked Murray six times.
“Routine plays that we make in practice and how we do it in practice has to carry over to the games and right now it’s not,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said.
