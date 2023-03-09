SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Malakai Dorsey may only be 12 years old, but he's already shining on the football field.
He played a second season in the Sedro-Woolley Youth Football Association in the fall, and is a member of a state all-star team that is participating in National Youth Football All Star Showcase tournaments.
Malakai recently returned from a tournament in El Paso, Texas, where he played four games in two days. His U11 Northwest All Stars squad, the Lancers, went 2-2 and finished third.
"Third place was good for Washington," said Malakai's father Robby Sigurdson.
Malakai, who played cornerback and wide receiver in the El Paso tournament, said he was just a little bit sore after playing all that tackle football.
"It wasn't bad," he said.
When asked which side of the ball he prefers, Malakai hesitated briefly before saying receiver.
"I'm pretty fast," he said. "And I have good hands. I rely on those, and I spend a lot of time catching balls."
Those were the same attributes that his coach, Mila Taviuna, said impressed the team's offensive coordinator.
"Definitely want him to come back and play with us again," Taviuna said. "Mali is one of them we want to keep."
Malakai admitted to being a little nervous before the first snap of the tournament.
"But I got used to it and stuff," he said. "I had good games ... I just really like football."
Malakai, who first played tackle football at the age of 6, is the only player from north of Seattle on the Lancers' roster. He said he really started liking football after watching it on TV.
"There were a ton of kids who tried out for the team," Sigurdson said. "We do a bunch of (football) camps during the summer and we did seven on seven and that got us a ton of exposure because we went all over the place for that. Then we started getting emails about playing for this team and requests for him to try out."
Malakai, a sixth grader at Evergreen Elementary School, has been going to practices twice a week in Puyallup and once a week in Tacoma.
Sigurdson said the schedule is a bit crazy, but that it's definitely worth it.
Malakai agrees.
"I like the experience of playing in different states," he said.
Malakai's schedule isn't going to slow down anytime soon as he plans on playing in a tournament over Memorial Day Weekend in California.
"I want to get a full ride scholarship (to play football)," Malakai said of his ultimate goal. "I really like Ohio State Buckeyes."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.