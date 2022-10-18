The heart-shaped stone on Saturday in front of the monument at the new Perinatal Memorial Garden at Mount Vernon Cemetery. The stone reads, "You were carried for only a moment but are loved for a lifetime."
MOUNT VERNON — A few dozen people gathered Saturday at Mount Vernon Cemetery for the unveiling of the cemetery's new Perinatal Memorial Garden.
Saturday was also National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Day.
The purpose of the garden is to remember pregnancy losses of gestational ages 19 1/2 weeks or younger.
Organizers of the Perinatal Memorial Garden David Lukov, Robin Ozaki, Steve Colvin and Heather Colvin spoke to those gathered to officially dedicate the space.
"Every life is worth remembering," Lukov said.
Lukov is the funeral director for Kern Funeral Home, Ozaki is a perinatal bereavement care advocate at Skagit Valley Hospital and Heather and Steve Colvin are the founders of AJ's Place: A Foundation of Hope.
The garden features a monument that reads, "Perinatal Memorial Garden" on top, and below, "There is no foot too small that cannot leave an imprint on this world."
There is also a heart-shaped stone in the ground in front of the monument that reads, "You were carried for only a moment but are loved for a lifetime." There is also an urn vault present at the garden.
