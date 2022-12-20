LA CROSSE, Wis. — Balance is defined as the body's ability to maintain its center of mass over the base of support. More importantly, especially when snowstorms hit, being balanced can prevent falls, which can lead to a reduction in injury.

"Many parts of your body play key roles with your balance," says Kariline Bringe M.D., orthopedic surgeon, Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. "Your muscles, bones, joints, eyes, the balance organ in the inner ear, nerves, heart and blood vessels must work normally for you to have normal balance. When these systems aren't functioning well, you can experience balance problems."


