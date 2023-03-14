LA CONNER — The town of La Conner is gearing up for an update to its comprehensive plan, a state-mandated plan intended to guide the town's future.
The comprehensive plan covers economic development, land use, housing, transportation, utilities, parks and recreation, and capital facilities.
The review process started in January and will culminate with an update being adopted by December 2024.
Town Planner Michael Davolio said land use and housing changes are of particular interest during this revision.
Housing elements within the plan include an inventory of current housing and housing needs, a statement of goals and policies, and strategies for how to identify and develop sufficient land for housing for those of all income levels, Davolio said.
Davolio said the town is waiting for population projections from the state based on the 2020 census. That information will help La Conner understand how to address population needs.
The most recent data found the town had about 985 residents, and is projected to have about 1,300 by 2035.
Another land use element is the process of zoning, including for residential, industrial and commercial areas. Davolio said that part of the plan update process is understanding how zoning guides density, and the best places for certain types of uses.
Over the next several months, La Conner will focus on public participation in the update process.
Davolio said the Planning Department is working with the town's Planning Commission to identify the best ways to communicate with residents, including through the town website, leaving information on residents' doors, and putting information on utility bills.
Residents can comment on the process at the Planning Commission meetings held the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Lower Maple Center, 104 Commercial St.
Devolio said that those interested can comment in writing to planner@townoflaconner.org, as well as be added to an email list that will release information about the process.
"It's important that people know this is a very public process," Devolio said. "We encourage (comments)."
