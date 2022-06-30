...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...In central and eastern strait, west winds 15 to 25 knots.
In the Northern Inland Waters, south winds 15 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, East
Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Northern
Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
See How Lily Brought a Little Flair and Personality to an "Old School" Townhome
WASHINGTON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lily Z Designs, a boutique design firm serving clients in Washington D.C. and New York City, is proud to announce the release of a new YouTube video showcasing its most recently completed home renovation project in Chevy Chase, Maryland.
"My clients were seeking to bring a little flair and personality to their period townhome," Lily recalls. "The house was very 'old school' with original moldings, not painted, sort of unfinished."
From a stylish and fun foyer to a living room inspired by a Froot Loops box, Lily was able to bring her clients' vision to life, one room at a time. The end result? A beautiful home filled with dramatic, livable spaces that perfectly reflects the owners' eclectic sense of style.
"I go into every project with the goal of changing my clients' lives for the better," Lily concludes. "Everyone deserves functional spaces that epitomize their own unique creativity and personality. I am thrilled and proud that we were able to accomplish exactly that for Harry and Joe."
Born in Israel and raised in South Africa, Lily lives and breathes design, 24/7.
Little Lily spent endless hours redecorating her room again and again–an obsession she credits for her father's many gray hairs. Grown-up Lily went on to earn a BA in Interior Design from the Fashion Institute of Technology and now splits her time between Washington, D.C. and Brooklyn, New York.
When not designing, Lily enjoys spending time with her husband and their two young children.
