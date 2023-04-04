A group of local farmers has filed an appeal with the Snohomish County Council in hopes of stopping a mental health facility from being built on Stanwood’s local commercial farmlands.
A conditional-use permit was approved about two weeks ago by the Snohomish County Hearing Examiner to build the facility, but farmers say there must have been an oversight during the process.
Parts of the proposed project would be on protected farmland, said Steve Snowden, a Stanwood native who has been working on farms all his life.
“The proposal would add over 80,000 square feet of impervious surfaces on lands selected by the county over 30 years ago for long-term protection as part of the agricultural land base that provides food security for us and future generations,” Snowden wrote.
These lands are preserved by Snohomish County’s land-use policy, which does not allow for non-agricultural uses.
“(The county) worked on that for many years to try and protect what they called ‘urban sprawl’ — basically, cities expanding out and taking away farmland," he said.
The proposal from the Washington Healthcare Authority includes two 16-bed buildings, associated parking and landscaping, a waterline extension from the City of Stanwood to serve the site, a new off-site septic system and a gravel maintenance road.
The planned large-scale septic system is what would result in the loss of farmland, according to the appeal.
On its website, the Health Care Authority writes that its goal is to enable people who are receiving inpatient mental health treatment to receive care close to their homes, family and community.
It will serve individuals who are civically committed on 90- or 180-day orders.
Snowden emphasized that mental health is just as important of an issue as local farming, and he understands the need for a facility in the area.
“This seems like it was just a miss and oversight,” he said. “I don't think it was anything malicious or intended to try to put something on farmland. And, luckily, we caught this issue and brought it up.”
Christi Bell, owner of Little Roots Ranch in Stanwood, said she considers herself a farm advocate. She has been working alongside Snowden and the group’s legal team to stop this building from going on as planned.
“I think that as a society we don’t do enough planning for the future,” she said. “And I think that in early-to-mid-2020, a lot of people had their first experience with going into stores and things weren’t there.”
Bell said the idea of taking away protected farmland is scary, and even though the proposed facility would only sacrifice a small area, it is a slippery slope.
“Our local community farmers, those are the people that, if anything were to happen, keep our community fed,” she said. “I have always said it is easy to turn grass into concrete but basically impossible to reverse it."
A hearing for the appeal will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at 3000 Rockefeller Ave. in Everett.
Isabella Loy can be reached at iloy@scnews.com, 360-461-2189, Twitter: @Isabella_scn
