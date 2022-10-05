MOUNT VERNON — A Perinatal Memorial Garden will be unveiled at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Mount Vernon Cemetery.
The purpose of the garden is to remember pregnancy losses of gestational ages of 19 1/2 weeks or younger. The ceremony will include a brief gathering to formally dedicate the space and to remember loved ones who are being placed there.
The event is free and open to the public.
This project has been completed through the collaborative efforts of Kern Funeral Home, which owns Mount Vernon Cemetery, AJ’s Place: A Foundation of Hope and Robin Ozaki at Skagit Valley Hospital.
“Robin approached me about trying to set up a perinatal garden for, we like to call them children, but technically in funeral home life they’re called fetuses, that are 19 1/2 weeks or younger,” Kern Funeral Home Family Services Director and Funeral Director David Lukov said.
Ozaki works at Skagit Valley Hospital as a perinatal bereavement care advocate.
“For a period of about two years, our family had experienced four pregnancy losses ourselves, and at the time I was working in the labor and delivery department and there were difficult times in the labor and delivery department,” Ozaki said. “So I hadn’t really processed through that and put it in a box, set it aside and kept doing my work.”
It was sometime later that Ozaki was listening to the radio and heard of Linda Znachko, who owns a ministry in Indiana and knew of a unique way to honor pregnancy losses by providing headstones and funeral ceremonies for babies who otherwise wouldn’t have had one.
Ozaki traveled to Indiana to meet with Znachko to speak about her work and was connected with a perinatal bereavement champion nurse whose hospital was providing that type of program.
Ozaki also attended the Pregnancy Loss and Infant Death Alliance Conference in St. Louis, Missouri, on the same trip, where she learned how to develop a community burial program for losses younger than 20 weeks gestation.
This brought Ozaki back to her journey and made her want to help provide burials for losses of the gestational age of 19 1/2 weeks or younger.
“Through some people that I knew, we met Heather and Steve (Colvin) and also a chaplain at the hospital introduced me to and recommended I talk to David at Kern Funeral Home,” Ozaki said.
The Colvins are the founders of AJ’s Place: A Foundation of Hope. AJ’s Place is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization that is funding the majority of the project. The Colvins created the organization after the passing of their one-week-old daughter, AnnaJoy Lindsey.
When their daughter died, the Stanwood-Camano community where they lived came together to cover their hospital bills as well as funeral, burial and headstone costs.
Since then, the couple has dedicated AJ’s Place to helping alleviate financial burdens from other families who go through the same type of loss.
“That just breaks our heart when families are walking through pregnancy loss or infant loss, that they should not be limited by financial costs,” Heather Colvin said.
AJ’s Place, along with the Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation, the Windermere Foundation and Abundant Life have come together to fund the project. That means families who wish to have their loved ones added to the monument can do so at no cost.
“I think something like this helps people process, I mean, that’s the point, we want people to get healed and get healing through this,” Steve Colvin said. “This garden helps bring people forward and helps them process, yet it’s a place they can go to remember.”
The Perinatal Memorial Garden will feature a monument engraved with the names of those lost, a heart-shaped stone in the ground recognizing the name of the garden and an urn vault.
The monument at the garden reads, “Perinatal Memorial Garden,” on top, and below: “There is no foot too small that cannot leave an imprint on this world.”
Names can be added over time. The group that started the garden has also discussed gathering every six months to a year to add new names.
“Every life, regardless of length, is worth remembering, and to me, every life should have a place where we honor loved ones so that we find a place for us to help grieve in a healthy way,” Lukov said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.