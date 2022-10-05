MOUNT VERNON — A Perinatal Memorial Garden will be unveiled at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Mount Vernon Cemetery.

The purpose of the garden is to remember pregnancy losses of gestational ages of 19 1/2 weeks or younger. The ceremony will include a brief gathering to formally dedicate the space and to remember loved ones who are being placed there.

— Reporter Jake Isom: jisom@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2141, Twitter @goskagit

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.