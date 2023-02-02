Skagit County is working with a new design team on a seismic retrofit for the county's historic courthouse, with work on track to begin this summer.
The 100-year-old building is at risk of collapsing during an earthquake, and the county has long planned for the removal of the courthouse’s fourth floor, which is heavier than the lower floors.
Work stalled last year after a disagreement with the county's first design consultant, but the new team is now at work.
“The county wanted a certain level of insurance, and the company we selected was unable to do that, so we had to start over,” said Ken Hansen, the county's facilities manager.
A 2019 analysis indicates the building had “severe seismic deficiencies,” due in no small part to the fourth floor that once housed the county jail.
In addition, the walls of the building's elevator shaft are the only concrete walls that run from the bottom floor to the top, meaning in the event of an earthquake the building would pivot around that point.
Many interior walls are made of hollow clay tile that would provide little stability in an earthquake, the report states. Consultants found extensive cracking in several walls, especially on the fourth floor.
Top-heavy buildings such as this one are particularly at risk during an earthquake, as side-to-side movement causes the top to sway more dramatically than the lower levels, Hansen said.
Removing the fourth floor would not eliminate the risk of a collapse during an earthquake, but would reduce it, he said.
The retrofit project is largely funded through a state Heritage Capital grant, which preserves historic buildings.
