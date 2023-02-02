Courthouse03
The Skagit County Courthouse in downtown Mount Vernon.

Skagit County is working with a new design team on a seismic retrofit for the county's historic courthouse, with work on track to begin this summer. 

The 100-year-old building is at risk of collapsing during an earthquake, and the county has long planned for the removal of the courthouse’s fourth floor, which is heavier than the lower floors. 


