As fall showers arrived to wash weeks of wildfire smoke from the air, art enthusiasts stayed warm and dry over the weekend at Art by the Bay, a popular event put on by Stanwood Camano Art Guild.
This was the second year it’s been held indoors at Camano Center since this sunny summer event moved to October.
“Last year, we had torrential rainstorms. We closed early on Sunday because of thunder and lightning. This year, the rain is very welcome,” said Colleen Nygard, Guild president.
Nygard said that fall is great timing for everyone involved. In the summer, artists have had to choose among events, which also compete for sponsor support. But October is completely open, she said.
“A lot of customers said they really like coming this time of year. There’s too much going on in the summer, and they love being inside at this venue,” said Guild artist Dottie Burton.
The festival had 30 sponsors this year.
“The community support this year is overwhelming. We couldn’t do it without them,” said Val Paul Taylor, chair of the show. “Through everything that’s happened in the last couple of years, the community has really come together.”
The public strolled among 40 booths, admiring art and chatting with the artists. Artists compared notes and admired each other’s works. A wide variety of art was available from local artists, including all kinds of paintings, mosaic tiles, earrings cut from decorative tea tins, pine needle baskets, copperplate etchings, yard sculptures, photography, collage, digital art, fiber arts and glass.
Art by the Bay is a good show to see so many artists together in one place and see what they’re currently doing, Nygard said.
The Guild artists come mostly from Stanwood and Camano Island, but also Arlington, Mount Vernon, Marysville and in between.
Tasha Smith joined the Guild in 2019 and participated in Art by the Bay, showing off her painted paper collage work. Then the pandemic hit, and artists were isolated in their studios.
“I’ve been at home, working in my studio and homeschooling my kids,” she said.
This was her first year back to show her work, starting with the 2022 Studio Tour and now with Art by the Bay. Not only did she have her collage paintings on hand, she also brought prints, mugs, cards and bags.
“I have a degree in business, which brings all my skills together — branding, merchandising and marketing. My approach is to make it business forward in an artist setting.”
Ray Johnson’s whimsical sculptures draw a crowd. He makes things out of everyday objects, bringing a smile to customers. His giant dragonflies are made of augers and blue-green vintage telephone insulators. His turtle is made from an upside-down metal bowl. He welds the heads of forks to the handles of golf clubs to create long-handled forks for safely roasting marshmallows or hot dogs over a fire.
“You just have to use your imagination to re-use things, to repurpose. Nothing goes to waste,” Johnson said.
Randy Brown, a garden sculpture artist, also subscribes to the waste-not philosophy. After failing to get an old boat motor to run, he turned it into a table. It gets a lot more mileage as an attention-getter and drew plenty of visitors at the festival.
At the close of the event, the crowd count had totaled 1,700 festival attendees.
“We’re really happy about the whole thing,” Taylor said. “We’ll be back same time, same place next year for our 30th Anniversary celebration.”
