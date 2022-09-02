svh-202209xx-news-Gary-Carpenter-web.jpg
Buy Now

Artist Gary Carpenter poses for a portrait in Hamilton on Aug. 25 next to one of the terrazzo tables that is part of his art piece titled “Convergence.” The table is covered in water, which is when the colors in the art piece are most vibrant.

HAMILTON — Artist Gary Carpenter’s work has always been heavy in terms of weight as well as meaning.

After all, his medium of choice is terrazzo, which consists of Portland cement and silica to which dyes, colored marble, glass and even mother of pearl chips are added.

svh-202209xx-news-Gary-Carpenter-2.jpg
Buy Now

One of the terrazzo tables in the art piece titled “Convergence” is seen Aug. 25 in Hamilton.
svh-202209xx-news-Gary-Carpenter-3.jpg
Buy Now

Artist Gary Carpenter uses a grinder to work on a terrazzo table Aug. 25 in Hamilton.
svh-202209xx-news-Gary-Carpenter-4.jpg
Buy Now

Pieces of colored marble are seen Aug. 25 in Hamilton.
svh-202209xx-news-Gary-Carpenter.jpg
Buy Now

One of the terrazzo tables in the art piece titled "Convergence" is seen Aug. 25 in Hamilton.

— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.