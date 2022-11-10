The 2023 Skagit Valley Tulip Festival poster that was unveiled Wednesday is an adaption of an original watercolor painting by Kerry Clavadetscher of a Savannah sparrow in tulip field titled "Crack of Dawn."
Clavadetscher said the Savannah sparrow is common in tulip fields, through it draws little attention.
She said the sparrow represents all of those who are in the background, such as members of the Tulip Festival committee who work behind the scenes to help make the festival a success.
Clavadetscher is a Seattle artist who specializes in photorealistic paintings, and often depicts wildlife, botanicals and landscapes from the Pacific Northwest.
Skagit Valley Tulip Festival Executive Director Cindy Verge first viewed Clavadetscher's work several years ago at the Anacortes Arts Festival, leading Verge to encourage Clavadetscher to apply to be a Tulip Festival poster artist.
Originally Clavadetscher did not think to apply because she thought the Tulip Festival would want an artist who was more established, but thanks to Verge's encouragement she decided to apply.
After being selected, her first thought was to do a pollinator, but as she learned more about tulips she found that tulips are self-pollinating plants. Her next idea was the sparrow, but she then tried other ideas before circling back.
"When I first saw (the painting) I was blown away," Verge said. "The poster is beautiful, but the original is even better."
Verge hopes that when people see the poster and come to the tulip fields that they slow down, and that maybe they'll see some of the wildlife that call the fields home.
Clavadetscher said she is a prankster and wanted to make the poster more fun, so she hid images of 10 items within the painting.
Among the items are a dedication to her father Jim Clavadetscher, a depiction of the title, a couple of bugs and the phrase "little people."
This artwork is not only used for the Tulip Festival's poster, but for much of its merchandise as well.
