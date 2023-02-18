Family: “I’m born and raised (in Skagit County). My parents, Brad and Jo, moved to the valley in 1999 and started a business that we have maintained for 27 years here in Conway — Curious Goods Antiques.”
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “We have an incredible amount of talent for such a small little valley. When it comes to performing arts, a passion of mine, the bar is set pretty high. I’ve been in several Theater Arts Guild productions at McIntyre Hall and the historic Lincoln Theatre, most recently Rocky Horror Picture Show, that were a raging success. Also, we have a great variety of delicious food run by small businesses.”
The world would be a better place if: “Everyone believed in and respected human rights without question or pause.”
Biggest pet peeve: “When my dog makes that awful noise when he’s cleaning himself.”
When I was younger I wanted to be: “A performer in a Broadway musical. That still rings true.”
First job: “I worked at Hayton Farms selling berries at farmers markets over the summer.”
Best childhood memory: “Going out on the boat with my family on either the Skagit River or going to sandbars and playing there all day. Or, taking the boat to Lopez in the San Juans and staying there for a few days enjoying the island.”
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? Barcelona, Spain, in 2017
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? “I would go back to Portugal. It was the most beautiful place I’ve ever been.”
